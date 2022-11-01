Washington Coach Ron Rivera Shares Tragic Family News

The Washington Commanders organization has announced the passing of head coach Ron Rivera's mother, Dolores.

The team released an official statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"We are saddened to announce the Coach Rivera's mother Dolores passed away peacefully yesterday with her husband and family members by her side.

"Coach Rivera is grateful he was able to spend two days with her last week. The Snyders and the entire Commanders family extend their heartfelt condolences to Coach Rivera and his family.

"The Rivera family would like to say thank you for the many kind thoughts and prayers they have received. Arrangements are pending, and we would ask everyone to please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."