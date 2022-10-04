Washington Commanders Announce Historic Staff Hire

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

For the first time in the history of Washington's football franchise, the team has hired a woman as a full-time member of the training staff.

On Tuesday, the Commanders announced the hiring of Lindsay Gately as an assistant athletic trainer and physical therapist.

In statements from from head coach Ron Rivera and head athletic trainer Al Bellamy, both expressed their excitement to have Gately join the team:

'We are excited to welcome Lindsay to the Washington Commanders organization, where she will join a great team...' said Rivera. 'The health and safety of our players is our top priority, and she will help us build on this emphasis with her tremendous experience at both the NFL and NCAA Division I level.'

'Lindsay is going to add value to our department in both the athletic training and physical therapy areas of the operation,' Bellamy added. 'She is an extremely polished and exceptional trainer and comes highly recommended from all her former employers. I'm excited to welcome her to our staff as we continue to provide the best possible healthcare to our players.'

With her hiring, Gately becomes the 21st woman to hold a full-time training position with an NFL team.