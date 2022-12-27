Washington Commanders Are Choosing Between 2 New Mascots

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are reportedly adding a mascot to their rebrand and its down to two options.

Per Front Office Sports, "On Sunday, the Washington Commanders are set to unveil their new mascot. Their two finalists: A hog and a dog. However, if the choice is a hog, the team may be in for a trademark battle with five legendary former players."

Fans reacted to the upcoming reveal on Twitter.

"This is the lamest team," a user replied.

"That new ownership can't come soon enough," another said. "They don't need a new mascot, they need another rebrand."

"New mascot should be a subpoena," tweeted Patrik Walker.

"Common Dan Snyder L."

"I have a harder time believing their incompetence isn’t on purpose at this point."

Several original members of "The Hogs," including Joe Jacoby and Hall of Famer John Riggins, are pursuing legal action against the Commanders for ownership using their brand and namesake without compensation.

The latest in a string of suits against Dan Snyder and his franchise.