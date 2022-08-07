Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: A detailed view of a Washington Commanders logo during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins.

On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid a flurry of moves that included the signing of veteran linebacker Nate Gerry.

Kelley went undrafted out of Southeastern Louisiana in the 2022 NFL Draft. Last year he had 3,634 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing touchdowns as the Lions reached the FCS playoffs.

Kelley was a two-time FCS First-Team All-American. He earned Southland Conference Player of the Year and Walter Payton Award honors in 2020.

With Cole Kelley given the axe, Washington's quarterback room becomes pretty much what we all expected it to be: Carson Wentz will be the starter with veteran Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell battling for the backups.

Getting cut as a rookie UDFA might wind up being the end of the line for Kelley's NFL career. Unless he latches onto another team quickly or onto a practice squad at the end of training camps, his options will be pretty dried up.

Is this the end of Cole Kelley's NFL career, or will he get a spot on another team during training camp?