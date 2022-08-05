Washington Commanders Lose Another Player To Retirement

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It's been a rough offseason for the Washington Commanders so far. After losing one player to retirement earlier this offseason, they've now lost another.

On Friday, head coach Ron Rivera announced that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has decided to retire from football.

Walker was a solid contributor at Idaho, recording 105 total tackles in his final season with the program.

Walker joins third-year pass catcher Antonio Gandy-Golden on the retirement list. Earlier this training camp, they lost rookie middle linebacker Drew White for the season to an ACL injury.

Expectations for the Washington Commanders aren't extremely high this coming season. After going 7-10 in 2021, they didn't make a ton of big name additions in the offseason other than adding Carson Wentz via a trade.

Meanwhile, the Commanders are waiting for two of their star players to recover from injuries. Star pass rusher Chase Young and starting tight end Logan Thomas are both on the PUP list as training camp gets into full swing.

But head coach Ron Rivera knows how to do a lot with very little. Maybe the Commanders can overcome these setbacks and make more noise this season than we all expect.

As for Tre Walker, we wish him well in retirement.