Washington Commanders Player Turned Himself Into Authorities Today

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has turned himself into authorities in Loudon County, Va., where he was served a warrant for involuntary manslaughter.

The warrant stems from a Dec. 2021 car crash that killed his passenger/girlfriend, Olivia Peters.

“Mr. Everett voluntarily appeared earlier today at the Loudon County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter. Shortly thereafter, he was released on bond,” Everett’s attorney Kaveh Noorishad wrote in a statement. “Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations.

“We continue to ask that judgement is reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation.”

On Dec. 23, Everett was driving a vehicle in Aldie, Virginia when it slammed into several trees and rolled over at around 9:15 p.m., according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, per the Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

Peters, 29, was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries. Everett’s injuries were “serious but non-life-threatening,” per the sheriff’s office.

Everett addressed the accident publicly for the first time on Jan. 6, 2022.

“Thank you for all of your prayers, continue to pray for Olivia’s family and me. Thank you all #Live4Liv,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Why Am I left to deal with the pain? She always made me better; Now I’m alone,” he added later that week.

Everett, 29, was an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2015. Through seven seasons with the Washington franchise, he’s logged two career interceptions, 17 starts and served as a special teams captain in 2018.