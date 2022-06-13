Washington Commanders Released 2 Players On Monday

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders whittled down their roster a bit heading into this week's minicamp.

On Monday, the team announced that it chose to waive defensive back Will Adams and kicker Brian Johnson. The team didn't announce any corresponding signings.

Adams was an undrafted rookie out of Virginia State and signed with the Commanders earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Johnson appeared in seven NFL games last season between the Saints and Washington. The 23-year-old made all 10 of his field goal attempts in 2021, and 9-13 extra points.

Johnson's release means the Commanders only have one kicker on the roster right now.

The bigger issue in Washington right now though is that star wideout Terry McLaurin reportedly will not be attending the team's mandatory three-day minicamp as he aims to land a contract extension with his rookie deal set to expire after the season.

McLaurin also passed on the Commanders voluntary OTAs earlier this offseason.