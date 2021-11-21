Washington Football Team Player Had Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The Washington Football Team got its second straight win on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

This win got the team to 4-6 as it looks to keep its narrow playoff hopes alive. After the victory, one player got animated on the way to the locker room about Cam Newton.

A VERY happy Washington Football Team heading into the locker room right now… Overheard one player shout: “I thought he was BACK?!” — KimberLEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 21, 2021

While it’s expected for players to get like that after wins, this loss was definitely not on Newton. He was the Panthers’ best player and the only reason they were in this game till the final whistle.

Newton finished with 189 yards and two touchdown passes while only missing six throws (21-for-27). He also had 10 rushes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

On that rushing touchdown, Newton ran all the way to midfield after he scored and did his famous “Superman” celebration. It was the first time he got to do that at home since 2019.

Despite that, Washington deserved to win this game as Taylor Heinicke matched Newton’s performance & then some. Heinicke finished with 206 yards and three touchdowns as he only missed six throws as well (16-for-22).

Washington’s defense then secured the win late in the fourth quarter as Newton got sacked on fourth down.

Its next game will be against Seattle on Nov. 29, while Carolina will get Miami on Nov. 28.