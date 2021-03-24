Washington Football Team President Has Latest On Team’s Nickname

The “Washington Football Team” name was first introduced as a temporary place holder prior to the 2020 season. Now, that new label is being seriously considered as a permanent change.

Team president Jason Wright believes the fanbase has started to warm up to the new WFT name. As a result, the franchise will remain under the same label through 2021. Wright said the permanent name will be officially announced before the 2022 NFL season.

While the second-year franchise president has continually stressed that there’s no leading contender for a new name, he clearly believes the generic “Washington Football Team” placeholder has exceeded expectations.

In an interview with ESPN, Wright explained why fans seemed to latch onto the WFT label.

“There are a set of folks that have warmed to the Washington Football Team,” Wright said. “Some of the things that are emerging from that are the Washington Football Team has something that ties deeply to our history. It feels like that isn’t jettisoning all the things we have been in the past, whereas something that’s completely new might feel that way.

“It’s important for a substantial part of our fan base to feel that this is a continuation of something versus a complete reset, something brand new.”

Wright originally stated that the permanent name would be rolled out by 2022, but we could get an answer even earlier. While no official time table exists, the franchise is pushing for a speedy update.

“The sooner the better — that’s one thing I hear from the fan base,” Wright said. “I would like it sooner than later, but it’s hard to commit to timing because the importance here is thoroughness, rigor and ensuring that we have been inclusive of all the folks that we need to listen to. That works against speed in some ways, but we’re moving as fast as possible.”

Prior to the initial name change in July, 2020, the Washington Football Team held its former name for 87 years.

How long will the WFT label last?