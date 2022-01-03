The Spun

Washington Football Team Releases Statement On FedEx Field Accident

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday

The Washington Football Team has released a statement on the accident that took place at FedEx Field following Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles beat the Football Team on Sunday afternoon and barely escaped disaster with quarterback Jalen Hurts during the postgame scene.

Hurts was walking off the field when a stadium railing collapsed, causing multiple fans to fall out of the stands.

It looked pretty scary.

The Washington Football Team released a statement on the accident following this afternoon’s game.

It’s good that no one was seriously injured, but the Washington Football Team likely has some work to do at FedEx Field moving forward.

