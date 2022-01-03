Washington Football Team Releases Statement On FedEx Field Accident

The Washington Football Team has released a statement on the accident that took place at FedEx Field following Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles beat the Football Team on Sunday afternoon and barely escaped disaster with quarterback Jalen Hurts during the postgame scene.

Hurts was walking off the field when a stadium railing collapsed, causing multiple fans to fall out of the stands.

It looked pretty scary.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

The Washington Football Team released a statement on the accident following this afternoon’s game.

Statement from the Washington Football Team on the railing at FedEx Field that collapsed after its loss to the Eagles: pic.twitter.com/wLjg9Zo0jY — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2022

It’s good that no one was seriously injured, but the Washington Football Team likely has some work to do at FedEx Field moving forward.