Washington Football Team Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury

Washington Football Team field ahead of an NFL game.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team notched a huge win on Sunday to stay alive in the NFC East race, beating the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Washington, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, defeated Las Vegas, 17-15, on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, Ron Rivera’s team reportedly suffered a pretty big loss in the process. They’ve reportedly lost a key offensive player for the season.

Both NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter have reported the news.

“Washington TE Logan Thomas is expected to be done for the season with a torn ACL. MRI coming,” Rapoport tweeted.

“Washington believes TE Logan Thomas “likely” tore his ACL and MCL during today’s win over Las Vegas, per source. Thomas will undergo further testing to confirm the injury after the team returns to Washington,” Schefter added.

Washington improved to 6-6 on the season with Sunday’s big win over Las Vegas.

Next up for the Football Team: the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington and Dallas are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

