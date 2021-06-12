Washington Football Team Star RB Has Warning For Rest Of The NFL

The Washington Football Team will reload its offensive unit with some significant additions in 2021.

Signing veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, former Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel and drafting deep-ball threat Dyami Brown, the franchise should be primed for some improved offensive output this coming season.

Rising second-year running back Antonio Gibson certainly thinks so.

Speaking to NBCSportsWashington.com earlier this week, the up-and-coming RB explained why he’s “super excited” to be a part of the Football Team’s new-look offense.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Gibson said. “I feel like we’ve got a lot of deep threats, and that’s going to do nothing but open it up for me and for the offense. I feel like we’re going to be something to deal with.”

Through his rookie season in 2020, Gibson impressed with a solid showing of 795 rushing yards, 247 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Starting 10 games for Washington, the first-year RB missed two games with a turf toe injury in December.

Gibson claims to be fully recovered from that injury.

“It’s fine,” he said. “When I’m out there I’m running, I’m making my cuts, jumping, whatever I need to do. Of course, it still gets sore, but every day I’m still out there running, so it’s not a problem on the field. It’s just something I’m going to have to take care of. Other than that I’m completely fine.”

With Gibson returning at full strength and joining some new weapons in Washington, the WFT offense should be able to compliment the team’s strong defensive unit in 2021.