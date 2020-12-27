Breaking: Washington Is Making A Change At Quarterback

The Washington Football Team is making a change at quarterback.

Washington started second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins in place of an injured Alex Smith on Sunday afternoon. It’s been a crazy week for Haskins, who was fined and stripped of his captaincy after attending a party after last weekend’s loss to Seattle.

The Football Team is taking on Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Washington is trailing Carolina, 20-6, midway through the fourth quarter.

Ron Rivera has seen enough of Haskins.

The Football Team is benching the former Ohio State Buckeyes star in favor of Taylor Heinicke. Washington is going with the former Old Dominion University quarterback.

Washington has benched QB Dwayne Haskins. Taylor Heinicke is now coming in for WFT. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

Haskins was pretty awful through three-plus quarters against Carolina on Sunday evening. The former first round NFL Draft pick completed 14 of 28 passes for 154 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

If the Football Team is unable to come back against Carolina, they will need to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 to lock up the NFC East.

Dallas is currently leading Philadelphia in their Week 16 showdown. The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East with wins in Week 16 and Week 17 and losses by Washington in both weeks.

The game between Washington and Carolina is airing on local CBS stations.