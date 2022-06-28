Washington Has Reportedly Rejected Notable Trade Inquiries

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders aren't interested in trading one of their starting defensive linemen.

Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Commanders have rejected trade inquiries surrounding defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Payne has spent the last four seasons with the Commanders and has put up some stellar numbers. He finished last season with 61 total tackles (35 solo), 4.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Before this season, he had three-straight seasons of 50+ total tackles and 2+ sacks.

With that kind of production, it's easy to see why the Commanders have no interest in moving on from him.

If they were to trade him, they wouldn't have anyone in-house that could step in and put up those kinds of numbers.

Payne is set to be a key contributor for the Commanders this season as they look to improve from their 7-10 record from last season.