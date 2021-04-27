Washington, Miami Reportedly Agree To Pre-NFL Draft Trade

There has already been multiple significant NFL trades this offseason and more are likely coming during the first round of Thursday’s draft.

The Washington Football Team and the Miami Dolphins reportedly agreed to a notable pre-NFL Draft trade on Tuesday.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFC East franchise and the AFC East franchise agreed to a trade on Tuesday morning.

The trade reportedly involves offensive lineman Ereck Flowers. The two teams are also reportedly swapping late round picks.

“The deal is being finalized. Frees up some money for Miami, while giving Washington an OL to compete to start,” he reports.

Rapoport had more on the Washington Football Team’s reasoning for the trade.

“For the Washington Football Team, their moves in free agency eliminated some holes and allowed the opportunity to take best player available in the draft. Same idea here. Ereck Flowers will come in, compete to start, and allow them to follow their board,” he reports.

Flowers, 27, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played for the Giants from 2015-18 and has since played for Jacksonville, Washington and Miami.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is set for Thursday night.