Washington Officially Announces Starting Quarterback vs. Eagles

Eagles at Washington Football TeamLANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Washington Football Team logo adorns the seats during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13, 2020 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team has officially announced its starting quarterback for tonight’s rescheduled matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite two extra days of recovery time, QB1 Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen were unable to clear COVID-19 protocols.

As a result, recently acquired quarterback option Garrett Gilbert will take over as the team’s starting signal caller in tonight’s contest. Gilbert was picked up off the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Friday in response to a wave of positive COVID-19 tests.

Second-year QB Kyle Shurmur, who’s never appeared in an NFL game, will serve as Gilbert’s primary backup.

Shurmur has been with the Washington organization since September, giving him more experience with the team’s offensive scheme. But, it’s Gilbert’s in-game NFL experience that ultimately landed him the start.

Since entering the league as a sixth-round draft pick for the Rams in 2014, Gilbert has seen time in seven NFL contests. Last season, he notched his first career start for the Dallas Cowboys — logging 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 21/38 passing.

Both at 6-7 on the year, Washington and Philadelphia currently trail the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings for the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff race.

Tonight’s game will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET. in Philadelphia.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.