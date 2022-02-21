Washington Post Releases Results Of Commanders Name Poll

It’s a new era of football in the nation’s capital. But how exactly is the Washington Football Team’s rebrand to the Commanders playing amongst fans?

On Monday, the Washington Post released the results of a poll asking local fans how they feel about the new name. (Which is something the team probably should’ve done themselves).

The new threads 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3u78OoPiXn — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 3, 2022

Anyways, fans don’t seem to be new happy with the franchise’s new nickname.

According to the poll of 904 D.C. residents, 41 percent have a positive reception to the Commanders name (five percent “love” it, 36 percent “like” it). While 49 percent have a a negative reaction (17 percent “hate” it, 32 percent just “dislike” it).

And 11 percent are indifferent to the change.

The evolution of our journey On to the next chapter. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/AY8TUif1gO — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 3, 2022

The Post‘s poll also found that 43 percent prefer the “Football Team” nickname, 26 percent prefer the Commanders and 22 percent want the team’s racial slur of a team name back in place.

Fans don’t seem too keen on the team’s new branding. However, they’ll likely warm up to it as time passes. That said, Washington clearly didn’t do enough to come up with a name that its fanbase could build more of a connection with.