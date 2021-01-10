Washington QB Alex Smith Addresses His NFL Future

The NFL journey for Washington quarterback Alex Smith has been an inspirational one to say the least.

After a brutal, potentially life-threatening leg injury suffered back in November of 2018, Smith decided he would push his recovery and make an improbable comeback. That decision paid off, once again landing him a starting position with the WFT this year.

Now, Smith is faced with that same decision.

Battling through a lingering calf injury in the final stretches of this season, Alex Smith has a difficult choice ahead of him: more months of offseason rehab, or hang up the cleats for good.

Smith, 36, says he hasn’t made an official decision yet. The process is expected to take a few weeks and some discussion with his wife, Elizabeth, per ESPN.

The Washington QB expressed his gratitude for another shot at the NFL, but also mentioned the burden these injuries have put on his family.

“I had so much fun this year, to be back in the locker room and on the field to play a game I love and to lose yourself in it is one of the great feelings in the world,” Smith said. “My wife has been through a lot, my family has been through a lot but that’s for another time and place.”

WFT Alex Smith said he hasn't decided about his future yet and will take a few weeks before reaching a conclusion.https://t.co/cNwRCIi0J8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

Without Alex Smith under center, the WFT was 2-7 on the year. With him, the team went 5-2.

After squeaking out a win in a controversial 20-14 game over the Eagles in Week 17, Washington clinched the NFC East title and earned a Wild Card berth. Unfortunately, Smith’s calf injury kept him sidelined for the first-round matchup with Tampa Bay. With backup Taylor Heinicke at the helm, Washington fell 31-23.

“It’s not the way you want to finish a season,” Smith said. “To even be in this situation is something that if presented to me a year ago, two years ago, I would have jumped at it.”

Whether Alex Smith decides to make his NFL return or not, we all wish him the best on his next road to recovery.