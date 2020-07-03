What The Washington Redskins Should Change Their Name To, If Forced

It wasn’t that long ago (2013) that Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said he’d “never” change the team’s name. Fast forward seven years later and it’s starting to look inevitable that it’s going to happen.

Thursday, FedEx, which owns the naming rights to Washington’s stadium, called on the Redskins to change their name. A few hours later, Nike removed all Redskins gear from its online store.

There’s also this – Washington D.C. won’t help the football club with a new stadium without a name change. So in short, it’s starting to become a monetary problem for Snyder more than anything else.

While there are a ton of logistics to still be worked out, at this point, it’s hard to see how the Redskins wind up keeping their name.

Of course, everyone has an opinion when it comes to new team name options. There are some interesting ones – like the Washington Warriors, the Washington Skins (short for pigskins) or just the Washington Football Club. But here’s another that, in my opinion, they should consider.

The Washington Red, White and Blue. You could still call the team the Reds for short. Or you could just call them Washington – as many have been doing the past decade anyway.

Yes, they’d have to change their uniforms. Yes, it would be a major deviation from the team’s history. But this would afford the franchise a fresh start, and one that pays homage to our country’s color scheme would be an obvious-but-safe choice. The Wizards, Capitals and Nationals all do it. They are located in Washington D.C. after all.

In my opinion, it’s a better option than just picking some fierce animal, which has been done a million times over. I also think it’s a better option than some of the aforementioned choices that keep some aspect of the current name, which many find offensive.

If Snyder does wind up changing the team’s name, he’s never going to be able to satisfy everyone. There is a subset of fans who will never be happy, regardless of what it’s changed to. It’s going to be an interesting few weeks for the team’s ownership and its fans.