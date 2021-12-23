Washington Releases Veteran QB After Taylor Heinicke News

The Washington Football Team is beginning its return to status quo at the quarterback position.

Earlier today, QB1 Taylor Heinicke was activated off the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition to his return, backup quarterback Kyle Allen is also approaching the end of his 10-day isolation period.

In response to these moves, Washington has released veteran QB option Jordan Ta’amu, who was signed to the team’s practice roster amid last week’s COVID-19 outbreak.

With Taylor Heinicke back, Washington cuts Jordan Ta'amu. https://t.co/CUuspNY57d — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 23, 2021

Ta’amu has bounced around multiple practice squad rosters this year, starting with the Chiefs and Lions before joining Washington last week.

Garrett Gilbert, who started in Tuesday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, is still currently listed on the team’s active roster. Kyle Shurmur also remains on the team’s practice roster — giving Washington some backup options if Allen is unable to be cleared this weekend.

With Heinicke likely reclaiming his starting role, Washington will take on the Dallas Cowboys in primetime on Sunday night.