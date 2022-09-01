Washington Reportedly Makes Decision On Brian Robinson Jr.

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 20: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders hands the football to Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

After being shot twice while being the victim of a robbery, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson probably needs more than just a few days - or weeks - to recover fully. So what will Washington do about his roster status as the season approaches?

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are placing Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list. As a result, Robinson is deactivated for four weeks - which will ostensibly give him enough time to recover before Week 5.

Robinson was shot in the knee and glute during an attempted carjacking after leaving a restaurant in Washington, D.C. He was taken to a local hospital and released the following day.

The rookie out of Alabama was widely expected to contribute heavily in his rookie season alongside teammates Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

At Alabama, Brian Robinson Jr. was a star, setting school records as a senior in 2021. As the feature back for the Crimson Tide he rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns, with 204 of those yards coming against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl - a school record for a bowl game.

For his efforts, Robinson earned First-Team All-SEC and Cotton Bowl MVP honors. He graduated having won two national titles at Alabama as a backup.

Robinson parlayed his success at Alabama into going 98th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Will Brian Robinson make an impact for the Washington Commanders once he returns?