Washington Reportedly Signing Notable Quarterback Tuesday

The Washington Commanders are adding a veteran quarterback to their practice squad.

According to ESPN's John Keim, the team is going to sign former New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm.

Fromm started two games for the Giants in 2021 when Daniel Jones was hurt. He lost both starts and only threw for 210 yards, plus had one touchdown pass and three interceptions.

Before he was with the Giants, Fromm was the starting quarterback at Georgia from 2017-19. He finished with 8,224 yards passing, 78 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions while also completing 63% of his passes.

He likely won't get in a game this season, but he's still good depth to have at the position with Carson Wentz out. Wentz is expected to be out for at least the next month with a broken finger.

Taylor Heinicke is set to start in his place while Sam Howell will be his backup.