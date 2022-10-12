Washington Rules 3 Players Out For Thursday's Game

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders will be without two key pass catchers for Thursday night's primetime game against the Chicago Bears.

Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson and veteran tight end Logan Thomas have both been ruled out with injury issues.

Both players sat out during Week 5's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Dotson notched DNP's with a hamstring injury in each practice this week. Thomas notched a limited participation on Monday, but was downgraded to DNP for Tuesday and Wednesday with a calf issue.

With Dotson and Thomas out, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel should see an increased workload at wide receiver tomorrow night. Dyami Brown, who reeled in two touchdowns this past Sunday, is questionable to play with a groin injury. Cam Sims and Dax Milne should also see increased action.

John Bates is the next man up behind Thomas at the tight end position.

Cornerback William Jackson III has also been ruled out with a back injury, along with right tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), safety Percy Butler (quad) and running back Jonathan Williams (knee).