Washington State Has Reportedly Made Decision On Next Head Coach

The Washington State Cougars reportedly have their next head football coach already in-house.

Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the school is expected to hire interim coach Jake Dickert to lead the program going forward.

Washington State is expected to hire interim Jake Dickert as head coach, sources tell @on3sports. Has led Washington State to wins in three of its last four games, including a 40-13 win over Washington on Saturday (its first Apple Cup win since 2012). — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 28, 2021

Washington State is expected to hire interim Jake Dickert as head coach,” sources told Zenitz.

“[Dickert] has led Washington State to wins in three of its last four games, including a 40-13 win over Washington on Saturday (its first Apple Cup win since 2012).”

Things had been trending in this direction over the last few weeks, but Dickert definitely made a strong case as to why he should be Wazzu’s next head man.

Despite dealing with plenty of adversity throughout the season, Dickert didn’t allow the Cougars to fold after head coach Nick Rolovich was fired.

Wazzu finished 3-2 over its last five under the defensive coordinator turned interim head coach. Which included blowout wins over Arizona and in-state rival Washington.

Now Dickert and the Cougars will try to build on the positive momentum going forward.