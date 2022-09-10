Week 2 of the college football season has been packed with shocking upsets.

On Saturday, unranked Washington State took down No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 in Camp Randall Stadium — marking the Cougars' first win over a ranked opponent since 2018.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this upset.

"Washington State over Wisconsin in Madison, best non-con win for a Pac-12 team thus far," one fan wrote.

"What a win for Washington State! Holding Wisconsin to 14 points while only being 2/11 on 3rd down. Dickert has a tough and physical team. Kept battling today," another added.

This was one of three major college football upset on Saturday. No. 8 Notre Dame fell to Marshall and No. 7 Texas A&M lost to App State — both in their home stadiums. No. 1 Alabama narrowly avoided an upset at the hands of unranked Texas.

Washington State won today's game despite gaining 253 total yards to Wisconsin's 401. The Cougars also had a major disparity in time of possession and matched the Badgers' three turnovers.

Wisconsin will look to bounce back with a matchup against New Mexico State next weekend.