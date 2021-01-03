Watch: 2 Steelers Players Get Into It On The Sideline

After what started off as a dream season, the Steelers have all but imploded in the final few weeks of the regular season.

Pittsburg started of the year with an incredible 11-0 run — since then, it’s dropped three of its last four games. The frustrations of losing are clearly taking its toll on the Steelers players.

Trailing 10-6 in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns, tensions boiled over on the Pittsburg sideline. Defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis got into a heated exchange that led to some heavy shoving and attempted punches.

Here’s a video of the exchange:

#Steelers defensive linemen Carlos Davis and Isaiah Buggs getting into it on the sideline…pic.twitter.com/eQ9dy6KkYy — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2021

With their outstanding start to the season, the Steelers have already clinched the AFC North title.

As a result, Pittsburg have ruled out some key players on Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt and a few other starters were sidelined against the Browns to prepare for their playoff run. The 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs are employing a similar strategy today, sitting nearly their entire offense.

It makes sense if your squad is rolling like the Chiefs. But, with the way things have been going for the Steelers recently, you’d think they’d want their No. 1 squad out their today to improve the team continuity they’ve clearly lost.

While today’s game may not mean anything in the playoff picture, it clearly means a lot to the players on the field.

If they can’t pull it together against Cleveland today, it’s hard to see the Steelers escaping this self destruct in the playoffs.