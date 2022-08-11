Watch: A Minor League Baseball Player Hit For The HR Cycle

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond made Minor League baseball history on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old prospect out of Gardner-Webb University blasted four home runs during last night's contest for the Springfield Cardinals.

As if this single-game feat wasn't impressive enough, he also completed the second-ever Minor League "home run cycle" — a single-run homer, two-run homer, three-run homer and grand slam.

No Major League player has ever accomplished this feat.

Take a look at the unfathomable performance here:

Redmond knocked home 11 of his team's franchise-record 21 runs. The team also set a franchise record for total home runs with eight.

"Just going up there for the last at bat, knowing what was going on and what I needed to do was crazy because a lot of times, you know, you put too much pressure or whatever, and it doesn't happen, but I guess it was just one of those storybook nights,” Redmond said during an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday night.

Strangely enough, the only other player in Minor League history to hit a home run cycle also played for a Cardinals affiliate. Tyrone Horne accomplished the feat as a member of the Arkansas Travelers on July 27, 1998.

Redmond was selected with a 32nd-round pick in 2019. With last night's performance, he has 17 home runs and 61 RBI on the year.