Watch: Adam Schefter’s NFL Combine Appearance Goes Viral

During today’s NFL Scouting Combine, projected first-round pick Kenny Pickett measured in with a hand size of 8½ inches –smaller than any active quarterback in the NFL.

NFL analysts were quick to dissect and critique this measurement for the Pittsburgh quarterback. Reporting live from the combine, the NFL on ESPN crew each measured their own hands to compare with Pickett.

After the crew had finished showing off their hand sizes, the camera cut to ESPN’s Adam Schefter with a hilarious on-air entrance.

“My hand covers the paper. So it looks like I now measure up to Kenny Pickett and I could be in contention to become a first-round pick in the NFL,” he said.

Take a look at the clip here:

The way @AdamSchefter came onto the screen 😂 🖐 pic.twitter.com/1NGr2VSKqq — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 3, 2022

Despite what he’s lacking in hand size, Pickett is still expected to be taken as one of the first quarterback options in this year’s draft.