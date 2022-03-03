The Spun

Watch: Adam Schefter’s NFL Combine Appearance Goes Viral

ESPN insider Adam Schefter talking on the set of Monday Night Football.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During today’s NFL Scouting Combine, projected first-round pick Kenny Pickett measured in with a hand size of 8½ inches –smaller than any active quarterback in the NFL.

NFL analysts were quick to dissect and critique this measurement for the Pittsburgh quarterback. Reporting live from the combine, the NFL on ESPN crew each measured their own hands to compare with Pickett.

After the crew had finished showing off their hand sizes, the camera cut to ESPN’s Adam Schefter with a hilarious on-air entrance.

“My hand covers the paper. So it looks like I now measure up to Kenny Pickett and I could be in contention to become a first-round pick in the NFL,” he said.

Take a look at the clip here:

Despite what he’s lacking in hand size, Pickett is still expected to be taken as one of the first quarterback options in this year’s draft.

