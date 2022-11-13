Watch: Alabama Defender Gets Away With Shoving Ole Miss QB's Head Into Ground

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 12: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels carries the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got away with a pretty obvious unnecessary roughness penalty during Saturday's matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The sophomore pass rusher shoved Jaxson Dart's head into the turf after a sack on the Ole Miss quarterback.

There was no flag thrown on the play.

"No call on this. Imagine someone doing this to Tom Brady. The NFL would call off all games for 3 months to pursue criminal charges," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at the missed call here:

This play happened at a pivotal moment in the game. Ole Miss was trailing 27-24 when Dart was sacked on fourth down, forcing the Rebels to give the ball back to Alabama. The Crimson Tide then took the ball down the field to kick a field goal and take a 30-24 lead.

Dart and the Rebels were unable to notch a game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth.

With this loss, Ole Miss moves to 8-2 on the season.