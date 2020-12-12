Watch: Alabama Not Happy With Dirty Hit on DeVonta Smith

Alabama fans aren’t happy with an apparent dirty hit on star wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Saturday afternoon.

Smith, arguably the top player in college football, was on the receiving end of a dirty move by an Arkansas football player.

The Crimson Tide wide receiver wasn’t happy with a move by a Razorbacks player on a punt return.

Here’s the play:

Intentional or not, that’s a dangerous move.

Smith is one player the Crimson Tide cannot afford to lose. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke very highly of Smith on GameDay this morning.

“I think Devonta Smith right now, I don’t know if he’s one or two but he’s right there,” Herbstreit said of Smith’s Heisman Trophy chances. “I want to see how things go next weekend in Atlanta. 80 catches, 1,300 yards, 15 touchdowns. This is an offense that lost Jeudy and Ruggs a year ago (and) Waddle during the Tennessee game and he just keeps getting better and better. ‘Sark’ and Mac Jones get all the recognition but my man Devonta Smith is having the best year in the country as far as I’m concerned.”

Smith is off to a good start on Saturday, returning a punt for a touchdown.

Alabama leads Arkansas, 24-3.