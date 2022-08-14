Watch: 'Angry' Mike McCarthy Comments On Cowboys' Preseason Performance

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was not happy with his team's performance in the first half their preseason opener against the Broncos.

Keeping up with the theme of last year, Dallas committed nine penalties for 65 yards in the first half alone.

It's not good enough football. It's not good enough. We've gotta be better there. ... We battled through some penalty situations but we have to make sure we get all these substitutions [and] get everybody in the game.

The Cowboys find themselves down 17-0 in the third quarter.

So far, Cooper Rush is the only Dallas QB to see the field; completing 12-20 passes for 84 yards and an interception.

But the Cowboys' D had no answer for veteran journeyman Josh Johnson threw a party on Dallas to the tune of 172 yards and two touchdowns.

They've got about 20 minutes left to get it turned around.