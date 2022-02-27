Watch: Auburn Gymnast’s Insane Perfect 10 Goes Viral

The Spun

Suni Lee shows off her gold medal in the individual all-around.TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

An incredible perfect 10 move by Auburn Tigers gymnast Suni Lee is going viral on social media this weekend.

Lee, a United States Olympic gymnast, is off to dominating the world of collegiate athletics.

Friday night, the Auburn Tigers gymnast pulled off a historic move that resulted in a perfect 10 score.

Check it out:

Lee nailed the “nabieva,” which had never been pulled off in the world of collegiate gymnastics before.

Well done, Suni!

