Watch: Auburn Gymnast’s Insane Perfect 10 Goes Viral

An incredible perfect 10 move by Auburn Tigers gymnast Suni Lee is going viral on social media this weekend.

Lee, a United States Olympic gymnast, is off to dominating the world of collegiate athletics.

Friday night, the Auburn Tigers gymnast pulled off a historic move that resulted in a perfect 10 score.

Check it out:

Lee nailed the “nabieva,” which had never been pulled off in the world of collegiate gymnastics before.

Well done, Suni!