Watch: Auburn Gymnast’s Insane Perfect 10 Goes Viral

An incredible perfect 10 move by Auburn Tigers gymnast Suni Lee is going viral on social media this weekend.
Lee, a United States Olympic gymnast, is off to dominating the world of collegiate athletics.
Friday night, the Auburn Tigers gymnast pulled off a historic move that resulted in a perfect 10 score.
Check it out:
Yesterday’s No. 1 #SCTop10 play ➡️ @sunisalee_ making history!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/6W4F9w1kJx
— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) February 27, 2022
Lee nailed the “nabieva,” which had never been pulled off in the world of collegiate gymnastics before.
Well done, Suni!