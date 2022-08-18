Watch: Awesome Catch At Little League World Series Going Viral

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 25: Baseballs sit on the ledge during the South Korea and Japan game during the International Championship game of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 25, 2018 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The stars of tomorrow are at it again during the 2022 Little League World Series.

On Wednesday, Team New England (Middleboro) took on the Southeastern Region (Nolensville, Tennessee) in the opening round of the LLWS.

Up 5-3 after a weather delay in the fifth, Tennessee centerfielder Grayson May made an incredible diving catch to notch the second out of the inning. In the process of making the catch, the youngster's hat popped off to reveal his glorious mullet haircut.

This clip is going viral on social media.

"MULLET SUPERMAN," ESPN wrote.

Nolensville was able to hold onto this 5-3 score until the final out of the contest.

With this opening win in the LLWS, the Tennessee squad will move onto the next round of the winners bracket against the Mountain Region tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.