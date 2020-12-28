Watch: Awful Call Goes Against The Washington Football Team

Not too much has gone right for the Washington Football Team on Sunday evening. Ron Rivera and his squad currently trail the Carolina Panthers 20-6 in the fourth quarter.

While the score looks fairly lopsided at the moment, it could’ve been much closer had there not been an egregious call against the WFT in the third quarter.

The Washington defense was able to punch the ball out Panthers running back Mike Davis’ arms on a run up the middle. Jeremy Reaves scooped up the ball and ran it back for what should’ve been a touchdown to bring the game to at least 20-12.

Unfortunately for Washington, the referees had already blown the play dead on forward progress. A replay of the potentially game-changing play showed an abnormally quick whistle.

Here’s the full play:

This was such a terrible call against #WFTpic.twitter.com/Yde1SnTw3F — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 27, 2020

This gut punch of a call took place with just minutes to go in the third. A one-possession game going into the fourth quarter would’ve been much more doable for the Washington Football Team. Now, a comeback is near impossible.

Things then got even more difficult for Washington as Rivera benched rookie QB Dwayne Haskins for the second time this season. The young quarterback has had a rough day, throwing for just 154 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

With Alex Smith and Kyle Allen both out, Haskins was replaced by backup Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter.

Now with just three minutes left and down 20-6, the WFT will need a miracle to mount a comeback.