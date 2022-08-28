Watch: Awful Joe Flacco Interception Is Going Viral Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Some might argue Joe Flacco is in midseason form...

In the first quarter of the Jets final preseason game vs. the neighboring Giants, the veteran QB threw an awful first quarter pick-six that gave the G-Men a 10-3 lead.

Flacco's interception got some viral reaction from the NFL pockets of Twitter.

"Elite."

"You can see Mike Carter break free there. The problem is that Calitro breaks with him," said Connor Hughes. "Flacco doesn't see Calitro. Or he did and threw it right to him anyway."

"LMAOOOO and jets fans were talking [expletive] about Mac just recently," a Patriots fan tweeted. "And this is what they have to watch."

With former second overall pick Zach Wilson still recovering from knee surgery, Flacco will be the likely starter Week 1 against the Ravens.