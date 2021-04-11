Watch: Awkward Slip At WrestleMania On Saturday Night

Night one of WrestleMania 37 took place on Saturday night, but it included some unfortunate weather.

Bad storms and rain hit the Tampa Bay area on Saturday evening, causing the start of the event at Raymond James Stadium to be delayed. Eventually, everything got underway and a fun night was had. However, there were a few hiccups.

Notably, 30-year-old Mandy Rose suffered a tough spill while making her way into the ring. The fall was likely caused by a slippery track due to the previous rain.

Unsurprisingly, video of Rose’s fall went viral on social media.

Rose appeared to be in good spirits following the fall, though.

She posted a video on Twitter that included WWE star Titus O’Neil coming up to her to check on her.

“You alright,” he said to a laughing Rose.

Hopefully we avoid any embarrassing falls or slips on Sunday evening.

Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 will once again take place in Tampa Bay, Florida. Hopefully the bad weather holds off tonight.