Watch: Bears Fans Loving Justin Fields Pass At Practice

Justin Fields is off to a strong start at Bears training camp.

He's been more accurate with his passes and that was especially true with a deep shot to Darnell Mooney on Tuesday afternoon.

Fields floated a beautiful pass to Mooney as he was near the sideline and he was able to make a sprawling one-handed grab.

It drew a ton of cheers from the fans who were in attendance to see it.

This is exactly what Bears fans want to see from their second-year quarterback. Fields struggled at times last year but it was partly due to Matt Nagy being the head coach.

He now has a fresh start with a new coaching staff after Matt Eberflus was hired to replace Nagy as head coach earlier this year. Eberflus then hired Luke Getsy to be the team's offensive coordinator.

If Fields can live up to the hype, he'll have the Bears competing for a playoff spot in no time.