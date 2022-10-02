Watch: Bill Belichick's Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 25, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick was beside himself after an incomplete touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs on Sunday.

The Pats head coach was demonstrative on the sideline after the play clock was reset, giving Green Bay extra time; not only giving the referee an earful but throwing his headset as well.

Belichick's sideline blowup quickly went viral.

"He's NEVER happy," a Bills fan commented.

"Wow. This is embarrassing," another replied. "Certainly going to follow him the rest of his career. He is supposed to set an example. Shame."

"Billy Badazz."

"What playing against Aaron Rodgers does to a man."

"When the refs don't bail you out again," another tweeted.

"He is right," another user replied.

Belichick and the Patriots ended up surviving regulation and find themselves in overtime at Lambeau.