Watch: Bizarre Moment On ESPN Broadcast Goes Viral

A bizarre moment on an ESPN college basketball broadcast went viral on social media on Wednesday evening.

Adams, a longtime ESPN college basketball analyst, was talking about wild animals, including snakes and when they become sexually active.

Seriously.

“Mark Adams giving Bill Walton a run for weirdest dude calling college basketball games for ESPN,” Awful Announcing tweeted.

Mark Adams giving Bill Walton a run for weirdest dude calling college basketball games for ESPN pic.twitter.com/mtFhY2PP4x — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 9, 2021

So, yeah, that’s what’s been talked about on the Ohio State vs. Towson game on Wednesday evening. The Buckeyes are tied, 37-37, a couple of minutes into the second half.

The game is airing on ESPNU.