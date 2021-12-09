The Spun

Watch: Bizarre Moment On ESPN Broadcast Goes Viral

A game ball for the NCAA Tournament.LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 15: A detail of an official NCAA Men's Basketball game ball made by Wilson is seen on the court as the Iowa State Cyclones play against the Connecticut Huskies during the second round of the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 15, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A bizarre moment on an ESPN college basketball broadcast went viral on social media on Wednesday evening.

During ESPNU’s broadcast of Ohio State vs. Towson, an odd segment with announcer Mark Adams went viral on social media.

Adams, a longtime ESPN college basketball analyst, was talking about wild animals, including snakes and when they become sexually active.

Seriously.

“Mark Adams giving Bill Walton a run for weirdest dude calling college basketball games for ESPN,” Awful Announcing tweeted.

So, yeah, that’s what’s been talked about on the Ohio State vs. Towson game on Wednesday evening. The Buckeyes are tied, 37-37, a couple of minutes into the second half.

The game is airing on ESPNU.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.