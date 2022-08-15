Watch: Bronny James' Epic Poster Dunk Is Going Viral

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 and Amari Bailey #10 of Sierra Canyon HS celebrate after defeating Glenbard West HS at Wintrust Arena on February 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris/Getty Images

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. is continuing to demonstrate why he's such a highly touted basketball prospect as he enters his final year of high school. His latest poster dunk might be one of the best pieces of evidence yet.

During a recent foreign tour game between his California Club team and the U-18 French Select, Bronny had one of the highlight moments of the year. With a guard draped on top of him, Bronny charged to the rim and dunked the ball sideways over the guard's head.

The entire arena went crazy after seeing the incredible move. Video of the dunk shows hundreds of people grabbing their heads in amazement with jaws wide open.

Fans have quickly taken to this video as a sign that he's becoming more and more like his famous father. And it's getting harder and harder to refute it.

Bronny James is considered a four-star prospect and the No. 43 player in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. He is the No. 7 shooting guard in the country and the No. 12 player from the state of California.

It remains to be seen if Bronny will consider going to college or try and go pro straight away like his father did back in 2003.

Big dunks like this one will probably be harder to come by in the NBA. But the ability for him to make them is clearly there.

Will Bronny James ever get to dunk in the NBA?