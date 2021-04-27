Watch: Bryce Harper Has Unbelievable Moment At Batting Practice

In baseball’s long history, there have been plenty of incredible “what are the odds” moments. Bryce Harper added to that list on Tuesday.

During a batting practice session at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies star right fielder lasered a line-drive through the air. On its way to the outfield, the right-field shot happened to hit another ball being thrown back to home plate.

Harper and the rest of the Phillies were understandably shocked by the crazy coincidence.

Here’s a clip of the improbable deflection:

Bryce Harper hitting another ball in mid-air during BP is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/R9Wv2H83vY — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 27, 2021

In addition to this fun batting practice happening, Harper is off to a solid start in his 10th MLB season. Through 21 games so far, the former league MVP has 23 hits, 10 RBIs and six home runs (tied for third behind Rhys Hoskins: 8) on .319 batting average.

With an 11-11 record, the Phillies currently sit at the No. 2 position in the NL East just one half game behind the New York Mets.

During yesterday’s 2-1 win over the Saint Louis Cardinals, Harper went 0-4 on at bats. With today’s batting practice now complete, the six-time All Star will look to transfer some of that “what are the odds” luck to tonight’s rematch with the Cards at 7:45 p.m. ET.