Watch: Bryce Harper Has Unbelievable Moment At Batting Practice

Bryce Harper laughing in the dugout.WASHINGTON, DC - April 02: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts in the dugout after Maikel Franco hit a home run in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In baseball’s long history, there have been plenty of incredible “what are the odds” moments. Bryce Harper added to that list on Tuesday.

During a batting practice session at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies star right fielder lasered a line-drive through the air. On its way to the outfield, the right-field shot happened to hit another ball being thrown back to home plate.

Harper and the rest of the Phillies were understandably shocked by the crazy coincidence.

Here’s a clip of the improbable deflection:

In addition to this fun batting practice happening, Harper is off to a solid start in his 10th MLB season. Through 21 games so far, the former league MVP has 23 hits, 10 RBIs and six home runs (tied for third behind Rhys Hoskins: 8) on .319 batting average.

With an 11-11 record, the Phillies currently sit at the No. 2 position in the NL East just one half game behind the New York Mets.

During yesterday’s 2-1 win over the Saint Louis Cardinals, Harper went 0-4 on at bats. With today’s batting practice now complete, the six-time All Star will look to transfer some of that “what are the odds” luck to tonight’s rematch with the Cards at 7:45 p.m. ET.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.