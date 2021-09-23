Watch: Bryson DeChambeau Gets Ryder Cup Fans Fired Up

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most exciting players on this year’s American Ryder Cup team.

During the final practice round at Whistling Straights on Thursday, the PGA Tour’s biggest hitter decided to hype up the American-heavy crowd before one of his world-famous tee shots. Waving his hat in the air and pointing his driver down the fairway, DeChambeau had the fans roaring even before he knocked a massive drive right down the middle.

As his ball rolled up near the front of the green, chants of “USA” rained down over the Wisconsin course.

This year is DeChambeau’s second Ryder Cup appearance since making his debut in Paris for the 2018 event. The American golfer didn’t exactly notch the best performance in his rookie year, logging an 0-3-0 overall record en route to his team’s 17.5-10.5 loss to the Europeans.

The 43rd Ryder Cup will tee off tomorrow morning at 8:30 p.m. ET with the foursome and fourball matches.

With his big-time driver, DeChambeau will look to help will Team USA to its first victory over the Europeans since 2016.