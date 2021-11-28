Watch: Buccaneers Player Loses A Tooth During Game

Someone get the tooth fairy on the line…

Sunday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea lost a tooth during his team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vea, 26, had his tooth knocked out by a Colts player when he was hit squarely in the face as his helmet rose above his mouth area.

This looked like it hurt.

Vita Vea LOST A TOOTH 🦷 pic.twitter.com/Dfc1AxPTSJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 28, 2021

Vea appears to be handling the lost tooth like a champ, though. FOX’s cameras captured the Buccaneers defensive lineman smiling widely following the incident.

The Bucs don’t have much to smile about otherwise.

Tampa Bay is trailing Indianapolis, 17-7, on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on FOX.