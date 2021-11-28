The Spun

Watch: Buccaneers Player Loses A Tooth During Game

Someone get the tooth fairy on the line…

Sunday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea lost a tooth during his team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vea, 26, had his tooth knocked out by a Colts player when he was hit squarely in the face as his helmet rose above his mouth area.

This looked like it hurt.

Vea appears to be handling the lost tooth like a champ, though. FOX’s cameras captured the Buccaneers defensive lineman smiling widely following the incident.

The Bucs don’t have much to smile about otherwise.

Tampa Bay is trailing Indianapolis, 17-7, on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on FOX.

