Watch: Cam Newton, Patriots Punter Share Cool Sideline Moment

In 2015, Cam Newton introduced the world to the iconic “Dab” celebration. In 2020, he introduced it to Patriots punter Jake Bailey.

After one of many great punts in New England’s 45-0 shutout of the Los Angeles Chargers today, Bailey decided to try on his quarterback’s signature celebration for size. The punter’s first attempts weren’t quite up to Newton’s standards though. The former NFL MVP came over to the bench to help Bailey get his form down pat.

Cam helping his punter Jake Bailey with the dab 😂 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/V3r205j2fk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2020

While quality punting is often over looked, it’s certainly a huge part of the game.

Bailey has been consistent all year, but today’s performance was something special. The second-year punter out of Stanford downed three of his four punts inside the 10-yard line and allowed zero returns.

Jake Bailey, ho hum, with another monster punting day 4 punts, 3 IN 10, 0 returns SHARP RERUN: 116

mean punter epa: 0.469 (nice)#GoPats #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/KaazN1dlcO — Puntalytics (@ThePuntRunts) December 7, 2020

When Cam Newton is playing winning football, he’s one of the most entertaining players in the league. Today’s blowout victory was no exception.

The former Panthers QB found the end zone on three different occasions today, once through the air and twice on the ground. There was certainly a lot to celebrate, and a lot of fun to go around on the Patriots sideline.

Newton and Bailey’s hilarious sideline interaction isn’t the only example of locker-room levity brought in by the first-year New England quarterback. Newton also drafted a long list of nicknames for nearly every player and coach on the team.

Bailey’s nickname? “Punter Guy.”

When Newton signed with the Patriots prior to this season, many wondered if his wacky on-field antics would mesh with the serious coaching style of Bill Belichick. But, New England have made this unconventional pairing work. Bill “Dolla Dolla Bill Ya’ll” Belichick praised Newton as an “extremely hard worker” earlier this year.

With Sunday’s win, Cam Newton and the Patriots move to 6-6 on the year — not bad for a team in it’s first season without its Hall of Fame QB.

New England now sit two games behind the Miami Dolphins in third place in the AFC East. The Patriots will stay in LA this week as they face off against the Rams on Thursday.