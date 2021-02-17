Watch: Coach O’s Portrayal In ‘Young Rock’ Show Is Going Viral

Before Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became one of the biggest names in show business, he took the professional wrestling world by storm. Before that, the international icon tried his luck on the college football gridiron.

Recruited by then rising-star defensive line coach Ed Orgeron, Johnson joined a stacked Miami team in 1991. In his freshman season, the Hurricanes claimed a national championship victory.

According to Johnson, Coach O was one of the most important coaching presences in his young football career.

“Coach O is one of the best coaches across the country, and he’ll go down as one of the greatest football coaches of all time,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated. “My relationship with him was instrumental, and it helped define me as a person. He led with a toughness and a spice, imparting lessons that still resonate with me today. Coach O would tell me the things I needed to do to get better. His guidance was critical for me.”

On Tuesday night, NBC released the pilot episode of the highly-anticipated series Young Rock. In a somewhat biographical manner, the show tells Johnson’s story through multiple timelines from 1980-2032.

With such an strong impact on Johnson’s life, it’s only fitting that Coach O get an appearance in the debut episode. While it’s nearly impossible to capture the unique character of the now LSU head coach, the show did its best in this scene:

Watching Young Rock and this is supposed to be Coach O 😂 (sound on) pic.twitter.com/rmogjUQ3ve — Claudia Castillo (@ClaudiaIzet) February 17, 2021

The show, Young Rock, airs Tuesday nights on NBC.