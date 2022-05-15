Watch: College 4x400 Relay Team Sets NCAA Record

LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 25: A scenic photo of a flag flying with Commonwealth Stadium on the campus of the University of Kentucky on October 25, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The SEC Track Championships are underway in Mississippi this weekend and the Kentucky Wildcats have made some history.

It was a much better showing for Kentucky's track & field team than last year. They finished fourth - seven places better than 2021. But it was their 4 x 400m relay team that really stole all of the headlines.

Kentucky's relay team of Karimah Davis, Dajour Miles, Abby Steiner and Alexis Holmes set an NCAA record in the event, running the 4 x 400m in 3:21.93. Steiner's performance was particularly noteworthy, as her 48.772 second run on the third leg helped them overcome a massive lead.

After handing the baton off to Alexis Holmes, Holmes was able to cross the finish line first by about a foot.

Check it out:

All in all it was a pretty strong weekend for Kentucky's track athletes. On top of running the winning leg of the 4x400 relay, Alexis Holmes won a bronze medal in the 400m.

Abby Steiner earned two more silver medals in the 100m and 200m dashes. Steiner also won silver in the 4x100m relay with Karimah Davis, Shadajah Ballard and Masai Russell.

The men's team won a silver medal in their 4x400m relay, setting a school record in the process.

All in all, it was a pretty strong weekend for the Wildcats track and field team.