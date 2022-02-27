Watch: College Football Player Smashes 404-Foot Home Run

Ole Miss two-sport athlete Tywone Malone crushed a 404-foot laser in the Rebels 14-3 win over VCU on Sunday. A defensive tackle and first baseman, Malone used all of his 310-pound frame to send a home run way over the right-center fence.

“It felt amazing, it wasn’t like it usually be with it packed in,” Malone said after the game. “But it was good to get that one out the way, and looking forward to more. That’s I got to say.”

The Clarion-Ledger put into perspective just how special the homer was to Malone, given his journey:

“The home run came in Malone’s second career at-bat. But even that freshness doesn’t underscore how impressive it was,” Nick Suss wrote.

“Malone’s junior high school season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic and he didn’t play his senior season as he was rehabbing from knee surgery,” Suss noted. “In effect, Malone just hit a home run in his second major at-bat in three years.”

The dual-sport slugger has drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Frank Thomas due to his massive size. Though, the DT is much heavier than “The Big Hurt” ever was as an Auburn Tiger.

It’s always awesome to see athletes thrive in multiple sports. How many SEC defensive tackles are doing this in the spring?