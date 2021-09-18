Watch: College Football Quarterback Has Terrifying Fall

Arguably the scariest collision of college football’s Week 3 slate happened late in the game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Late in the fourth quarter, Colorado quarterback Drew Carter went into the stands in pretty terrifying fashion.

Carter, a freshman quarterback, scrambled out of bounds after evading some Minnesota defenders. However, he was not able to stop before hitting the wall.

The Colorado quarterback flipped over the wall and went into the stands. It was pretty scary to watch:

Yikes, indeed.

Thankfully, the Colorado quarterback appeared to be doing OK following the scary collision with the stadium wall.

Drew Carter flips headfirst over the wall and into the stands after that run, but he's OK #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) September 18, 2021

It’s been a rough afternoon overall for the Colorado program.

Minnesota is leading Colorado, 30-0, toward the end of the fourth quarter. The Golden Gophers will improve to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Buffaloes will drop to 1-1 with the loss.

Carter threw for 27 yards on 4 for 8 passing. He added two rushes for nine yards.