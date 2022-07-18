Watch: Crazy Brawl At Indoor Football Game This Weekend

Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

Indoor football games don't tend to attract big headlines. But when a brawl like the one that happened at a game in Texas hits the wire, it's going to get a lot of attention.

Following a Saturday night game between the West Texas Warbirds and the Dallas Prime, an ugly brawl broke out on the indoor field. Players were fighting with each other but could also be seen going into the stands and fighting with the fans.

As you can see in the video below, a shoving match between players ensues. But at one point, fans start throwing trash onto the players.

One fan even starts swinging a metal chair at them. This prompted a player to rush into the stands to confront the chair-swinger.

When the fan and player start going at it, it takes upwards of six people to pry them apart.

No arrests or injuries have been reported as of writing.

In a press conference on Sunday, Warbirds president Leif Kurtis admonished those players who took part in the brawl and apologized to fans for what they saw.

“What happened at the conclusion of (Saturday night’s) game was embarrassing,” Kurtis said, via the Midland Reporter-Telegram. “Regardless of anything that was said on the floor, we do want to apologize to the people of Odessa for what they witnessed last night, and to the people of the Permian Basin as well. This incident is not indicative of how our organization operates. We are confident that after all the appropriate investigations are completed, details will be better known.”

The game saw the West Texas Warbirds beat the Dallas Prime 50-6 en route to winning the conference title.

That win is now overshadowed by the events that took place afterwards.