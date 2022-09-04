Watch: Erin Andrews' Old Little League Interview Goes Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews talks on camera during the fourth quarter of a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

An old Erin Andrews interview is trending on social media this weekend.

Following the news of Josh Lester's callup to the Major Leagues, an old interview is going viral.

"Josh Lester said he was understandably emotional when he was told last night he was getting the call to the big leagues. Not sure if he was as emotional as a young Josh Lester talking with Erin Andrews at the Little League World Series in 2006," Jason Beck tweeted.

Check it out:

That is pretty awesome.

"That’s awesome!! One of the best LLWS moments! Congrats Josh," she tweeted.

Well done, Josh!